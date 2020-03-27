Health Policy Consultant and former Minister for Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has said the High Court’s ruling for the continuation of the Ghana Card registration by the National Identification Authority (NIA) defeats the collective fight against coronavirus.

“What has been done defeats the collective fight against coronavirus, it defeats the collective support President Nana Akufo-Addo needs from Ghanaians to fight coronavirus,” he said on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen programme on Friday.

Dr Boamah said the registration exercise in the wake of COVID-19 poses major health risks to persons living in the Eastern region and Ghanaians at large.

Speaking further on the issue, Dr Boamah accused President Akufo-Addo of double standards and turning a blind eye to the potential contraction of the virus during the registration exercise.

“President Akufo-Addo’s silence on the NIA issue shows his insensitivity and exposes his double standards. President Akufo-Addo has been a disappointment when it comes to the NIA, he should put his foot down and call the NIA to order,” he said.

A lawsuit filed against the NIA by two citizens in the Eastern region, Mark Oliver Kevor and Emmanuel Okrah, in an Accra High Court has been squashed with the High Court ordering the NIA to continue with its card registration exercise.

The High Court, giving its ruling, explained that President Akufo-Addo’s directives that banned gatherings by some institutions did not include the NIA and its activities.