Ghana’s Covid-19 active case count has dropped to 47, following the easing of COVID-19 protocols over a month ago.

These cases according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) are within the Greater Accra Region while the remaining regions have no cases at the moment.

The GHS data indicated Ghana’s total cases were 161, 280 while the recoveries stood at 159, 788 with 1,445 deaths since the first case was recorded in March 2020.

President Akufo-Addo in his 28th COVID-19 update to the nation on March 27, 2022, announced the wearing of facemasks was no longer mandatory.

He also announced all in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated.

However, he advised citizens to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

