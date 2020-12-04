The Government of Ghana has released a fund to support Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the 18 clubs will receive a total amount of GH¢ 100,000.00 from government as compensation for playing football behind closed doors.

GPL matches have been played behind closed doors since the start of the country’s top-flight competition in November after government went back on an initial promise to allow 25% capacity at match venues.

The first tranche, GH¢50,000, is expected to be paid to clubs on Friday, December 4, 2020, with GH¢ 900,000 of the total GH¢ 1,800,000 already released, a Ministry of Youth and Sports statement said.

A statement released said arrangements were being made to compensate Division One League clubs and the women’s league clubs with their competitions yet to start.

The statement further said that Asante Kotoko and Ashgold who are participating in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederations Cup will also receive their support in due time.

The financial impact of the directive has hit clubs hard, with clubs limited to essentially non-existent sponsorships, as the only source of revenue.

The GPL is four matchdays old.