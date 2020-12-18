Members of Parliament (MPs) and all staff are to undergo a third mandatory COVID-19 test.

The said test is to be conducted before Tuesday, December 22 when the House rises for Christmas break.

This was announced by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, during the presentation of business statement for the week.

According to the Leader of Government Business, the test has become necessary due to the rigorous nature of campaigning and their interaction with a large number of people.

He added arrangement was being made and entreated every member to be available.