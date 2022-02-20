The Accra High Court has ordered the Police to protect and assist the Osu Kinka We Dzasetse and Elders and Councilors of the Osu Stool to perform the final funeral rites of the late Chief of Osu, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI.

The Order from the court dated 18th February, 2022 said the Police should provide protection and assistance for the celebration of the laying in State and the final funeral rites of the late Chief.

The court ordered that if the “duty becomes beyond the Police, the Police can call on the Military and other Security.”

The Order follows a suit filed by Nii Saban Atsen VII, Osu Kinka We Dzasetse suing on behalf of himself and on behalf of the Osu Kinka We Dzase.

The respondents in the case were Nii Nortey Adumuah IV and David Lantei Odarteyhimself.

Nii Kinka Dowuona died on February 5, 2021 after a short illness. With the Court Order, his funeral is set to take place from 23rd – 27th February, 2022.

The newly installed Osu Mantse, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV will preside over the ancestral journey of his predecessor.