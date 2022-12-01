A commercial court division of an Accra High Court has rejected terms of settlements reached between state prosecutors and founder of capital bank, William Ato Essien.

Mr Essien agreed to pay GH30 million Ghana cedis and Gh 60 million in an agreed instalment with the state.

But Presiding judge, Justice William Kyei Baffour, who was ready with his judgment, said the law that the state and the accused based on for the agreed settlement, does not apply to the instant case and such settlements may make crime attractive.

More soon…

Ato Essien’s fate hangs as court rules on his case today

Court sets date to rule on Ato Essien’s case

Ato Essien, 2 others face judgement on Nov. 17