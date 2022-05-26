Anti-corruption group, Corruption Watch, has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to probe the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John‘s alleged state lands ownership.

The group argues it is an offence for a person to use public office for personal profit.

These were contained in a letter signed by the Technical Advisor, William Nyarko.

“The deceased was a public officer and a Politically Exposed Person within the meaning of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), when he served as the CEO of the Forestry Commission and singularly or jointly allegedly acquired the said lands with other natural and artificial persons during the period he was the CEO of the said commission. One such person was Charles Owusu also a public officer and a Politically Exposed Person,” the letter read in parts.

Despite Lands Ministry’s statement that there is no records at the Lands Commission suggesting Sir John owns these lands, the group believes the deceased abused his public office and dishonestly and used it for his private benefit.

The petition among other things is demanding that the Special Prosecutor establishes how the state lands, including several acres of lands situated in the Achimota Forest and Ramsar sites in Sakumono were secured by the late Sir John.

“We note that the offence is committed by both the person who holds public office and who dishonestly abuses the office for private profit or benefit and other persons who collaborate with the public officer to abuse the office.

“We also believe that other offences might have been committed under the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140) if these allegations are determined to be true,” it added.

Below is the full petition: