The United States(US) Embassy in Accra has postponed some of its scheduled visa appointments to prevent a spread of coronavirus.

The Embassy made this known in a public notice posted on its Twitter handle on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Important Update on Visa Operations.



For further visa related inquiries, kindly visit the visa section of our website: https://t.co/c77eBGotLE pic.twitter.com/pm3MZWgleq — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) February 8, 2021

“The ongoing pandemic and current conditions in Ghana have compelled the postponement of some scheduled visa appointments.

“U.S. Embassy Accra regrets the difficulties that the change in appointment date brings, and we understand the hardship that these actions have for those hoping to travel soon to the United States.”

The notice indicated that the Embassy will continue to operate with the “greatest consideration” for the health of its staff and applicants.

The notice comes in the wake of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Ghana’s active coronavirus case count currently stands at 6,411.