Two students of the St. Francis Xavier Minor Seminary in Wa have contracted Covid-19.

Rector of the school, Rev Fr Pamphilio Tengan said one of the students had complained of ill health on Monday.

Speaking to JoyNews‘ Rafiq Salam, he said that the student had been sent to the hospital and treated brought to campus but medical officers showed up barely 24 hours later to take him back.

According to the officials, their test showed the student had the novel coronavirus.

“They didn’t want to bring in the ambulance to frighten the other students, so, we had to get the student out of campus to join the ambulance and go to the isolation center,” the rector told JoyNews.

He said the second student had complained of ill health on Wednesday and was also taken to the hospital. He tested positive after showing signs of Covid-19.

The two students, he added, are receiving treatment at the Upper West regional hospital’s treatment centre.

He revealed thirty-four other students who came into contact with the students have been quarantined in two of the dormitories.

He urged parents who had their wards in the seminary not to panic adding that the situation is under control.

The Upper West Deputy Director of Health Services in Charge of Public Health, Dr Richard Wudah-Seme pledged to help the school handle the situation.