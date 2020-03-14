Pornhub has offered free access to all its contents including its premium services to people who live in Italy until April 3, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The porn site which made the announcement on Thursday March 12, said proceeds from the Modelhub platform will be donated to help the European nation which was placed on an unprecedented lockdown on Monday night.

The statement read;

‘Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate its percentage revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak. ‘To help you during these weeks at home, for the whole months you can access PornHub Premium free of charge, with no need of using your credit card’

Italy ranked seventh in Pornhub’s top 20 countries by traffic in 2019, with the US, Japan and the UK taking the first three spots. The average Italian spends around 10 minutes and 5 seconds on the site.

The whole of Italy is in lockdown with travel and public gatherings banned as the number of deaths soared past 800.

Italy currently has the highest number of confirmed cases outside of China at 12,462 and its death toll stands at 827.