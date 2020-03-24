Caution has been sent to persons illegally attempting to enter the country despite the closure of the country’s land and sea borders.

The c speaking at a press conference on Tuesday held under the auspices of the Information Ministry, bemoaned the manner in which border communities around the country’s borders aid persons to illegally enter the country.

READ:

Unless soldiers come here to stop us – Man in Cape Coast says in a gathering of hundreds [Video]

“We want to send caution to our border communities and transporters, we are not in normal times so the manner they have been operating in conspiring to smuggle persons into and out of the country should cease,” he said.

“Border communities form a critical part in our border management and we expect them to cooperate with us and rather inform us of illegal entries, when the virus hits, it will hit them too,” he added.

He cautioned further that persons caught illegally entering the country face arrest and detention and possibly prosecution.

ALSO:

Coronavirus: Pandemic is ‘accelerating’, WHO warns as cases pass 300,000