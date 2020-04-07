Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, says calls to end the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season due to the Covid-19 are unconvincing.

Football activities have been frozen by the Ghana Football Association following the directives of government to help curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Due to uncertainty, calls have been made to suspended the season to allow for a fresh start when things return to normal.

However, Mr Moore disagrees and says it will be too hasty to take such a decision in the present.

“If we have the crisis that Italy has had, we would not be able to continue the league,” he told Asempa FM.

“But if we have the crisis that Singapore has had, we will be able to continue the league.

“So I think it’s too early in the Ghana curve to concentrate too much in the future.

“Let’s look at what is happening now, what can we do as a club to support our players, to support our staff and to support our supporters?

“Then when everything is coming to an end we can discuss all of those things,” he ended.