In the face of the spread of COVID-19 across the world, Ghanaian-based Pharmaceutical services company, mPharma is looking to address what it says is a potential drug supply shortage and price increases.

mPharma’s interventions are linked to ongoing disruptions in the drug supply chains, a factor caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The organization is launching a price control programme for chronic patientsdubbed “Mutti Keep My Price”

India has imposed export restrictions on 26 essential drugs, according to ‘The Guardian’.

In Ghana, there are growing concerns about the possible shortage of medicines and the high price increase in some essential medical supplies such as the high cost of Hand Sanitizers.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson for the organization said, “The Mutti Keep My Price programme for patients on chronic medications will help patients choose between a 3 month or 6-month price control plan. The price of their covered medication will not change irrespective of what happens in the market during the duration of the plan”.

Mutti Keep My Price is free to enroll in. Call the Mutti helpline at 055 813 4375 or 024 841 0050 to learn more about the service and how you can enroll.

ABOUT mPharma

mPharma improves the accessibility and affordability of medicines by providing innovative financing and inventory management solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and patients. We achieve lower prices by aggregating and predicting demand across our network of providers.

For enquiries, please visit: mPharma.com