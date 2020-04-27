Fans of German club, Borussia Monchengladbach, have paid for more than 8,000 cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill their stadium if the Bundesliga returns behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The German Football League suspended Bundesliga football in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, that has infected close to 3 million people worldwide, but the Bundesliga says it now plans to restart on May 9 with players already returning to training.

Borussia Monchengladbach fans, have now thought of a unique way to fill up their stadium in case fans aren’t allowed to enter the stadium by starting a ‘Stay at home. Be in the stands’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, Gladbach fans are able to buy cardboard cutouts of themselves for £16.50 to fill Borussia-Park, the club’s home stadium, if the remaining 2019/20 matches are played behind closed doors and profits from the sales of cutouts will go towards charity.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s fans representative Thomas Weinmann said: “The campaign organisers are regularly overrun with orders.

“We can hardly keep up trying to install them, but we’re obviously delighted with the overwhelming response it has received.”