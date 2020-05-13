Chief Executive Officer of Databank Group, Kojo Addae Mensah, has implored the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consult health experts on the decision to either resume or stay football.

Top and lower flight football has been halted following a directive by the president to ban all social gatherings to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

With many European countries taking precautionary measures to resume their football, the Ghana FA has been asked to role out measures on the resumption of football.

But according to the Asante Kotoko supporter, the GFA must seek advise from health experts before football resumes in the country.

Kojo Addae Mensah

“I don’t see how our football can return per our structure and resources,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I honestly don’t know how we are going to go about it. Unless the President takes a calculated risk.

He continued, “I would advise the GFA not to take any decision on football without public health experts in the room.

“I empathize with the industry players who solely depend on football for their income,” he added.

Ghana has recorded 5,127 coronavirus cases with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.