Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, says his outfit is considering the idea of holding a virtual Extraordinary Congress.

The ban on large social gatherings was extended to July 31 by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 10th address to the nation.

“We took a decision to organise an Extraordinary Congress to deliberate on a number of football issues, but COVID-19 happened, and public gathering was banned,” a statement released by the GFA said.

“Currently, the approved protocols allow a gathering of 100 people.

“However, the membership of the GFA Congress, the Secretariat staff, and the media who attend congress will be far beyond the limit,” President Okraku wrote.

READ ALSO

The statement further read: “As a result, we are unable to organise Congress as we are used to.

“It is, however, refreshing to note that recently, the Registrar General’s Department has indicated a possibility of holding Annual General Meetings of Companies online after meeting certain criteria and obtaining approval from the Registrar General’s Department.

“We are currently exploring the idea of holding a Congress online after receiving the necessary approval from the Registrar of companies.

“When this becomes possible, the Secretariat would communicate to all members appropriately.”