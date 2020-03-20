Chief Executive Officer of Soccer Time Africa and Chairman of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has distributed about 4,000 hand sanitizers to Zongo communities to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

The donation, according to Alhaji Amadu, is to create awareness and educate on steps to take to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Distribution of the hand sanitizers covers areas such as Nima, Mamoobi and Mallam Atta markets.

Other Zongo communities in the country are also expected to benefit from the move soon, Alhaji Amadu announced.

“Afro-Arab Group’s ideology is to help the needy and the time is now for us to support the President’s directives to prevent the deadly COVID-19 virus from attacking us,” said Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

“Afro-Arab Group under my supervision will continue to support the government and the President Nana Addo by giving our small quota as citizens so that it won’t get out of hands,” Alhaji Amadu added.

Alhaji Salamu also commended President Akufo-Addo and the National Chief Imam Of Ghana His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu for their efforts and plans to propagate awareness message across the country.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu [middle] in a pose with some beneficiaries

The President has announced measures by his government, including tightening of Ghanaian borders, travel ban as well as suspension of public gathering, including religious services at mosques and churches.

Following the President’s directive, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu held a press conference and asked Ghanaian Muslims to adhere strictly to the President’s directives.

Subsequently, a press release by the National Chief Imam, issued in consultation with heads of the various Islamic sects, suspended all congregational prayers, including Friday prayers at mosques.

The statement asked all Muslims to pray at home until further notice.

All these have motivated the AfroArab Group to strengthen their way of giving back to society by sharing free hand Sanitizers to people in the Zongo communities in the country.