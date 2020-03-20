Asante Kotoko have debunked reports suggesting that Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei will be probed by Manhyia.

On Friday, March 20, reports emerged that the life patron of the club, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commissioned a five-member committee to probe Dr Kwame Kyei’s three years mandate.

The successful business mogul has been accused of failing to render an account on moneys used from the club’s cofers.

However, Public Relations Officer of the club, Kennedy Boakye Ansah says no committee has been commissioned by the life patron of the club, adding that accounts of the club is audited every quarter with reports submitted to the Manhyia Palace.

Kennedy Boakye Ansah, Kotoko PRO

“Contrary to news making rounds that Manhyia has asked Kotoko’s accounts to be audited, I can say on authority that the club’s accounts are audited every quarter and the report submitted to the palace,” he posted on his official Facebook page.

“This is nothing new. This has been the practice ever since Dr Kwame Kyei was appointed as the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko,” he added.

Kotoko before the suspension of the Ghana Premier League over the coronavirus outbreak were occupying the 3rd position on the league log with 25 points.