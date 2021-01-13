The 37 Military Hospital has announced that it will temporarily close down its Medical and Emergency Unit to the public for a period of 3 weeks for a fumigation exercise.

“The 37 Military Hospital will close down its Medical and Emergency Unit (MEU) to the general public from Thursday, January 14 to Thursday, February 4, 2021 in order to conduct a fumigation exercise”.

According to a press release signed by E. Aggrey-Quashie, its Director of Public Relations, “the closure has become necessary to enable the authorities undertake fumigation as a remedy to any infestation of the Unit”.

It further added that “measures have been put in place to ensure patients already on admission are not negatively affected”.

All emergency cases are to be redirected to other health facilities during the period.

“Any inconvenience that the closure would cause is deeply regretted,” it concluded.

Below is the full statement