The Youth Bridge Foundation on Thursday launched its youth #PlantToOwnATree Campaign at the Ghana Pavilion as part of Ghana for Climate Change Day at the COP26 Summit.



The Campaign, which comes after the Government of Ghana’s Green Ghana Project in June 2021, seeks to mobilise one million youth from across the country to plant a million trees in their communities within a year.



It will among other things complement Ghana’s nature-based adaptation and mitigation measures in realising its Climate Agenda.



In launching the campaign, the Lead Negotiator Adaptation at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Antwi Boasiako Amoah urged commitment towards the campaign to make it a success.

“As we launch the Plant to Own a Tree campaign by the Youth Bridge Foundation, let us all commit to being a community of watchdogs and caretakers to protect existing trees. Let us work towards a tree felling prevention agenda as we complement it with replanting,” he admonished.

The campaign will run on the hashtags #PlantToFeed #PlantForMedicine #PlantToSaveTheEcosystem and #PlantToBeautify.



The Youth Bridge Foundation is an NGO focused on harnessing and developing the potentials of the youth in Ghana, and across the African continent to become responsible citizenry in shaping world development.