It was a beautiful display of solidarity when Guinness World Record participant, Afua Asantewaa, arrived at the Modern City Hotel, Tamale, for her compatriot, Chef Faila.

Asantewaa, who was in the company of her husband and team, was ushered into the premises by a troupe of cultural dancers amidst cheers and applause.

She made her way straight to the cooking area to exchange pleasantries with Chef Faila and offer words of encouragement.

The duo burst with pride while waving their flags, a testament to the honour and recognition they both have brought to the good name of Ghana.

Asantewaa’s arrival was just right on time, as the determined chef was proceeding on her accumulated break. She serenaded her with a beautiful rendition of Becca’s ‘African Woman’.

After the moral support, she and her escorts were treated to a plate of well-garnished jollof rice and chicken.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Asantewaa applauded Chef Faila for the psychological, physical and spiritual strength she has exhibited so far.

She is confident Chef Faila will set an unprecedented record and etch her name in the history books.