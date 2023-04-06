The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GOIL, Alex Josiah Adzew has died .

A statement from the company said Adzew passed on Monday, 13th March, 2023 after a short illness.

“A book of condolences has been opened in his honor at GOIL Head Office at Adabraka between the working hours of 10am and 3pm”, the statement said.

Adzew was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company on 1st of October, 2016

Until his appointment, he was the Fuel Marketing Manager of the Company.

As the new and first Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Mr. Adzew was directly responsible for the general operations of the company and reported to the Group Chief Executive.

Mr. Adzew, was a Mechanical Engineer by profession, and had a wealth of work practice and experience in the petroleum industry having joined Ghana Oil Company in 1992 initially as Sales Engineer from the Tractor and Equipment (Division of Unilever) where he was the Inventory Control Manager.

Since joining GOIL, Mr. Adzew served in various capacities as Sales Engineer in the Takoradi Zonal Office and Senior Sales Engineer / Special Assistant to the Area Manager for the Western Region.

He was later transferred to the Head Office as Lubricants Marketing Manager with additional responsibilities for L.P.Gas, Bunkering and Aviation business.

Through hard-work he became the Head of Department of Technical and Special Products with a special mandate to spear-head the entry of GOIL into the Aviation Industry as well as the Bunkering Business.

In January 2013, he was appointed the Fuels Marketing Manager of the Company, a position he has held to date and has been an integral part of GOIL’s successful rebranding campaign and retail network expansion programme.

Adzew had a wealth of practical field experience under his belt, having attended various courses, seminars and undertaken business trips to support the company in the areas of Lubricants, Bunkering, Aviation, Marketing, Finance, Project Management and Retail Network development.

In March 2016, he participated in International Oil Trading Course in Princeton-Oxford in the U.K to get the company prepared to take its leadership role in the petroleum downstream sector following the deregulation of petroleum prices.

His interest in career excellence motivated him to participate in some local and international courses including Leadership skills for managers, Positioning Companies for Export Competitiveness, Health Safety and Environmental Training for Marketing Staff, Effective Credit Control as well as in Banking.