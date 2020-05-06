“A happy family is but an earlier heaven,” according to popular writer George Bernard Shaw. Yes, we all know that having a happy family is divine. Sadly, not all are able to make it a happy one.

If you are someone who is not able to make your family “an earlier heaven,” have you ever thought of the reason behind it? In many cases, this quest ends at one problem — lack of communication. And for good reason. Believe it or not, communication can make wonders happen.

Now, imagine yourself with your immediate family members in the living room. What would you talk about? Don’t bring up the same old stories like work, education, or future plans. Let’s break the awkward silence with these interesting triggers.

Have you ever…?

Make sure to kick off the conversation with questions that raise curiosity. Ask about anything at all, such as – Have you ever been river rafting? Have you ever failed a class? This question might land you at some adventurous stories.

Would you rather…?

This is quite an interesting question that everyone can be part of. All you need to do is ask about crazy choices. Try to add questions that are funny and tough. Here’re a couple of examples:

Would you rather be extremely petite or extremely tall?

Would you rather be the funniest person in the team or the most intelligent?

Would you rather have unlimited international air tickets or never have to pay for food at restaurants?

Remember, the more you communicate, the more you will develop a greater sense of understanding towards each other. This is a very important quality for a happy family.

What did you dream of …?

Talk about dreams. Ask your parents what they dreamed about in their teenage years. The answers might surprise or even shock you, and your parents may enjoy answering a question that they haven’t been asked. This can take the whole conversation to the next level. You can also open up about your dream and seek guidance.

Some more questions to ask…

You can also consider the following questions to make your conversation more interesting.

What is one thing you could never live without?

How long can you go without checking your social media accounts?

What is your biggest fear in life?

What is your most embarrassing moment?

If you could travel alone in the world, where would it be?

For many, family is all about good childhood memories; however, those are not the only family memories that you can cherish in your life. Make the bond and emotional connection with your family stronger and create new memories together. Always remember, all the little efforts you take can make bigger impacts.

