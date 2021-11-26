The Acting Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has allayed fears of teachers over a publication about reported deductions in their November salaries.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem indicated that the deductions are a result of an agreement reached between the Ghana Education Service (GES) and various teacher unions.

“The Ghana Education Service officially wrote to request for the deduction of 30% of the cost of laptops supplied to teachers under the One-Teacher-One-Laptop programme amounting to 509.55ghc,” the Controller and Accountant-General stated in a press release on Thursday, November 25.

“The 70% of the cost of the laptop is being borne by the government of Ghana,” it said.

He further indicated that the GES also wrote for a deduction of GH¢100 as a Teacher Licensing Fee.

“These deductions, per the letters we received were as a result of agreements between the Ghana Education Service and the various teacher unions.

READ ALSO:

“The Controller and Accountant-General will not unilaterally effect deductions from salaries without the necessary authorisation.”

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem assured all government employees that they will be paid what is legitimately due to them.