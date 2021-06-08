Scores of teachers from far and near have thronged the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) over what they described as an attempt to fail them in their promotional exam.

According to them, they took part in the just-ended exam and were looking forward to earning the various positions of interest.

They explained that initial text messages they received showed that they have passed the exam and must submit their documents for verification.

However, they received another text message instructing them to recheck their results.

Unfortunately, most of the people who were initially asked to submit their documents at the GES headquarters in Accra this time failed when they checked their results the second time.

A situation they said forced them to come for clarification because they sense foul play.

Meanwhile, the GES has debunked the accusations, saying they are untrue with the outfit attributing it to technological challenges.



The Deputy Director-General, Anthony Boateng, who spoke to Adom News, said it was rather unfortunate amidst assurances that the issue will be resolved.