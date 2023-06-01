Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, with the Argentinian star set to sign off his time at the French champions against Clermont Foot on Saturday.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed the news ahead of his side’s final Ligue 1 match of the season.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont,” he said.

Messi has been linked with a host of clubs, including a surprise return to Barcelona after two years away. A blockbuster move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal has also been mooted, as has a switch to MLS side Inter Miami.

Despite winning successive league titles at PSG, Messi has not always enjoyed a strong connection with the fans.

He was forced to apologise in May after being suspended by the club for two weeks following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, which led to protests from supporters. He has also faced jeers from the stands on occasion.

He ended his hunt for the World Cup in Qatar in December, winning the Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player, but has struggled for form in recent weeks.

PSG clinched a record 11th Ligue 1 title last week, with Messi breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring record for Europe’s top five leagues with his 496th career league goal.