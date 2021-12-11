The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, ahead of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2022.

The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks to prepare for the Tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The Black Stars will play three international friendly matches in Qatar to give Coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the tournament.

Ghana is expected to play a yet-to-be-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022, in another friendly.

The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, 2022, to take on the rest of Africa at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has until Friday, December 30, 2021, to submit his final squad for the tournament. Ghana is housed in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

GHANA SCHEDULE IN DOHA – QATAR