Engineers at the Mudor Waste Water Treatment Plant have disclosed that foreign materials including condoms, sanitary pads and remains of aborted babies are damaging their machines.

Though the plant is to process liquid waste, faecal matter collected is gaining notoriety for containing other solid waste materials, which are damaging the machines.

The plant is currently being operated by Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) at Lavender Hill, near James Town in Accra.

SSGL is a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies which collects and treats faecal matter generated within the nation’s capital.

The facility is inundated with foreign materials in sewage transported for treatment

According to Head of Processing and Engineering at Sewage Systems Limited, Eric Amofa-Sarkodie, “we see aborted babies, we see sanitary pads, condoms, even blankets. All of these things find their way into our plant because people drop them there.”

During a tour of the facility by the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, on Friday, Mr. Amofa-Sarkodie told JoyNews that “it costs us as much as GH¢25,000 to transport the solid waste away from the treatment plant.”

The faacal matter and other foreign materials, including condoms surface during treatment processes

The treatment plant, since its establishment in 2016, has been a game changer in Ghana’s liquid waste management

The company is urging households to avoid discarding these solid materials into sewage channels to curtail the trend of damages caused to the treatment plants.