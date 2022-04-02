The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has expressed worry about the inability of the Student’s Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to fulfill its financial obligations to students.

For about two years, the SLTF has failed in payment of loans to students and those in teaching and nursing training colleges have also not received their allowance.

While applauding government for introducing the ‘no guarantor’ policy in accessing the students’ loan, NUGS President, Emmanuel Yiadom Boakye, expressed worry at the delayed disbursement of the funds.

“Our joy in the new policy is not fully deepened, owing to the Trust Fund’s inability to pay the loans of students for about two years now, a worrying development the leadership of NUGS found no pleasure with.

“As a matter of urgency, we call on the government through the Student Loans Trust Fund to pay our students as soon as possible. This will enable those who are relying on it to get the needed fund to pay their school and tuition fees,” he emphasised.

NUGS leadership across the country have met at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for the Union’s 56th Residential Congress.

The Congress is on the theme: ‘Ensuring Inclusive Equitable Quality Education and Promoting Lifelong Learning Opportunities for all; the Role of NUGS.’

Mr. Boakye said, “In recent times, we equally had trainees from the colleges of education and nurses receive some allowances to support them. Though the government has done well to roll it out, there are some outstanding owed by government to trainees. Acquiring notes and handouts, field trips and clinical expenses are difficult for some of the students.”

“We pray the government pays the allowances and sustain its payment for greater good of our training college system,” Mr. Boakye added.