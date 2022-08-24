Wife of Reggie Rockstone was involved in a crash; an incident that was captured on video.

Zilla, who is known to record episodes of her day activities, was doing the usual when her car was bashed into from the rear side.

The video captured her parked on the side of an untarred road while she reprimanded her daughter for using a taser on her friend when their play went left.

Zilla was also on a call with Reggie when a company truck bashed into her saloon car which was parked on the side of the road.

She was saved from the impact by the seatbelt.

Upon confrontation, the driver threatened to assault Zilla and her daughter before Reggie Rockstone stepped in to intervene.

Watch video below: