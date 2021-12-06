The Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has suspended its indefinite strike on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The decision was reached after President Akufo-Addo requested a meeting with the aggrieved drivers.

Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Alhaji Salifu Masawudu, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

The strike was intended to put pressure on the government over the recent hikes in fuel prices.

Commuters, especially in Accra and Tema going to their workplaces and schools, were left stranded.

Some stranded passengers

Pleased with the impact of their strike, the drivers had vowed not to work until their grievances are addressed.

However, Alhaji Masawudu said an ‘order from above’ forced them to rescind their decision.

“I wanted us to be on strike till the fuel prices are reduced but my leadership took this decision and we have to abide by it,” he bemoaned.

Alhaji Masawudu lamented about how the fuel hikes are affecting the business they use to feed their families.

“We are out to ensure that fuel prices are reduced to the barest minimum so that we don’t overburden our passengers,” he said.

Alhaji Masawudu appealed to the striking drivers to exercise restraint as they work to have their concerns addressed.