Comedian Osama has cried out on social media after losing his wife.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 28, 2022, where he announced the sad passing of his wife.

The couple had been anticipating their first wedding anniversary would have been two months away.

They tied the knot on 15th May, 2021, and his wife passed on on 26th March 2022.

Osama prayed for the soul of his wife of eight months to be blessed.

He wrote: Wedding That Never Saw Any Anniversary Got Married 15th May, 2021…She Died 26th March 2022…God Bless Your Soul My World 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #NaMyData.”

Colleagues of the Jos-based comedian took to the comments section of the post where they paid their tributes.