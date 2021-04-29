Head of the Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku has challenged the owner of Alpha Lotto Limited to provide evidence to support his allegations that he has taken GH¢400,000 in the name of fundraising for any political party’s campaign.

Setting the records straight, Mr. Razak Opoku said: “I have never taken GH¢40,000 from Alpha Lotto Limited in the name of Fundraising for any Party’s campaign”.

Addressing the media, the NLA Public Relation Head added that, any person who would support the illegal Live Draws of Alpha Lotto needs his or her head examined medically as it is a saboteur of the State Lotto Agency and the Regulator.

He said the unsubstantiated allegations, and name calling would not stop some of them from protecting the interest of NLA on behalf of government.

Mr. Razak Opoku said interestingly, one of the Regional Chairman’s of the ruling Party was defending the illegal actions of a Private Lotto Operator against NLA which is owned by the government and also the regulator.

“I want to repeat here that I will not support the illegal Live Draws by the Alpha Lotto Limited at the expense of the state-owned National Lottery Authority. In the same vein, I urge all well-meaning Ghanaians not to patronize such illegality” he added.