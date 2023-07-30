Manuela Vanegas scored a 97th-minute winner as Colombia stunned Germany at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Linda Caicedo netted a wondergoal to give the South Americans the lead, before Germany equalised with an 89th-minute Alexandra Popp penalty.

Vanegas then headed Leicy Santos’ corner past Merle Frohms to send the vast numbers of Colombia supporters at Sydney Football Stadium wild.

It condemned Germany to a first World Cup group stage defeat since 1995.

A manic ending came after Caicedo, 18, had brilliantly curled into the top corner on 53 minutes to shock the two-time world champions.

The final round of fixtures in this group kick off at 11.00 BST on 3 August, with Colombia taking on Morocco and Germany facing South Korea.

Colombia need a point to top the group, while Germany may need victory to be sure of reaching the knock-outs.

“Obviously, you need to be happy and euphoric because this is a great win for the whole country and we’ve been feeling this,” said Colombia assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia.

“But look, the game and the tournament still continues so we’ll go step by step. We have a very mature team and they know what they want.”