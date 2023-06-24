The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has deployed 15 observers for the Tuesday, June 27, 2023 bye-election in the Assin North constituency of the Central Region.

The deployment, according to CODEO, is in part fulfilment of its mandate to mobilise citizens of Ghana to actively participate in the electoral process and to complement the efforts of the Electoral Commission in ensuring transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections

A statement issued Friday by the coalition said 13 of the observers will be deployed to 13 polling stations within 12 purposefully selected electoral areas, while the two others will be roaming observers on election day, with one of them observing proceedings at the collation centre.

“They will observe the polling station set-up, voting and counting procedures, and also file reports on any incidents they observe throughout the day,” the statement said.

Three candidates are contesting the seat, declared vacant by the Electoral Commission after the Supreme Court annulled the election of James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections.

The candidates for Tuesday’s bye-election are Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress.