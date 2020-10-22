Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has offered some lessons to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

To Mr Aidoo, someone, who supervised the total collapse of the cocoa sector, has no moral right to criticise the Akufo-Addo government, who is working hard to revamp the sector.

The former president had described as sheer wickedness some decisions of the government taken in the cocoa sector.

He, among other things, criticised the government for stopping the supply of free fertilisers to cocoa farmers.

However, reacting to the comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Aidoo opined it was in the best interest of the farmers.

He argued that but for cutting of cocoa trees nationwide, the country would have no longer boasted of cocoa, stating the erstwhile Mahama administration left farmers to their fate.

“The swollen shoot diseases had affected the cocoa farms but they were asymptomatic and even though they were aware, they kept on supplying farmers with cocoa seedlings while they directed them to cut their cocoa themselves,” he said.

According to him, the decision of the Mahama-led government was not the best as the methods the farmers used were inappropriate and ineffective.

“He doesn’t understand what goes on into the cutting and replanting and shouldn’t even talk about matters regarding cocoa because he knows nothing,” he added.