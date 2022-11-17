The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Ltd., Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, has been adjudged the 2022 ‘Scientist of the Year’ in the Open International Competition in the Medical and Health Sciences/Herbal Medicine category.

The award is in recognition of his dedication to science and outstanding achievements in the field of herbal research and products manufacturing.

Held by the Canada-based International Achievements Research Center (IARC), the Scientist of the Year Open International Competition celebrates significant research, seminal discoveries, and outstanding achievements in science.

Organisers say it is designed mainly for scientists, engineers, and researchers from emerging and developing countries, and aims to highlight all the remarkable achievements that scientists in these countries have shown over the years, as well as provide considerable visibility to science.

The other winners are Dr. Sodiomon Bienvenu Sirima, Chief Executive Director of Burkina Faso-based Groupe de Recherche Action en Santé (GRAS); Dr. Márcia Dezotti, Doctor of Science in Chemistry at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Nigeria’s Dr. Felix Fofana N’zue, Principal Programme Officer of ECOWAS; and Florent Fouelifack Ymele, Lecturer at the Higher Institute of Medical Technology, Cameroon.

The others are Dr. Preeti Goel, Principal Group Engineering Manager, Microsoft, USA; and Researcher Andualem Endris YADETA of the Delhi Technological University, India.

In acknowledging Dr. Ato Duncan’s meritorious work, the IARC said it thoroughly evaluated each candidate’s potential and track record, as well as the scientific value and impact of their activities on the modern world and humanity.

“The impressive accomplishments that you have been demonstrating over the years, along with your commitment to excellence, inspired us to recognize you as a Winner 2022 in the Medical & Health Sciences/Herbal Medicine category. Congratulations on winning!

“In order to maximize the visibility of your work and achievements on the international level, your personal web page “Scientist of the Year 2022 Winner” with a unique URL containing your name has been created and published on the official website of the International Achievements Research Center: https://achievementscenter.com/Samuel-Ato-Duncan.”

Apart from a certificate of recognition presented to him, Dr Duncan is also “granted a perpetual right to use the emblem “Scientist of the Year 2022 Winner” that promotes your accomplishments and highlights your international recognition,” a statement signed by Dr. Michael Finnen, IARC Competition Director, said.