The Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers (CUTT) has charged the Ghana Education Service to employ them.

They have called on GES to open the recruitment portal by the first week of March to enable them leverage the skills and knowledge invested in their training by the state.

The urgent call stems from the impending expiration of licenses issued to them by the National Teaching Council (NTC) in 2025, yet are still unemployed.

The Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers in a statement on February 21, also called on the Ministry of Finance to provide them financial clearance.

“We, therefore, call on the Ministry of Finance to grant us financial clearance and the Ministry of Education as well as the Ghana Education Service to expedite actions by opening the Portal for us to be recruited by the first week of March so that the skills, knowledge, competencies and the resources the state has invested in training us do not go in vain” the statement added.

Find release below: