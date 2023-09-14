Cocoa Merchants Ghana Limited (CML) has extended its heartfelt appreciation to dedicated cocoa farmers who have shown unwavering commitment during challenging times.

Managing Director, Alhaji Abdul Fataa Adamu commended these farmers in five tracking districts across Ashanti, Western, and Central regions.

“This commitment directly impacts 11,886 farmers, positively influencing 23,772 households within our supply chain” he stated..

The occasion was the 2023 launch of the Beyond Beans Foundation and Cocoa Merchants Sustainable Cocoa Farmers’ premium program, held in Samboi, Bakwai, Juaso, and Agona Darkwa Districts.

Mr. Adamu emphasized the fruitful partnership between CML and ETG Beyond Beans, highlighting its numerous positive outcomes.

These include improving farmers’ livelihoods, addressing environmental concerns like deforestation and climate change, and addressing child labor through identification, monitoring, and remediation efforts.

Under initiatives like the Cocoa and Forest Initiative, Child Labor Monitoring and Remediation System (CLMRS), and Child Labor Monitoring Tools (CLMT), the partnership has made significant contributions to community development.

This includes supplying school kits to 1,326 children for school retention, enrolling 32 children in apprenticeship programs, constructing sanitary facilities for schools, distributing dual desks to schools, providing bicycles to children who travel long distance to school and supporting 94 households with income-generating activities.

CML, he said remains dedicated to supporting its farmers, urging them to comply with sustainability standards.

This commitment, he stressed contributes to Ghana’s cocoa yield sustainability, foreign exchange generation, and national development.

Despite COVID-19 challenges, Mr. Adamu said CML delivered 10,188.37 MT of cocoa in the 2022/23 season, with 94% traded through ETG Beyond Beans, amounting to a sustainability differential (SD) of $668,500 USD, directly benefiting certified farmers.

He therefore pledged additional funding in collaboration with partners to introduce innovative sustainability initiatives and improve farmers’ incomes and livelihoods. He expressed gratitude to the farmers and field staff for their loyalty and dedication during challenging times.