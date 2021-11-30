Chelsea have been drawn to face Auckland City, Al Jazira or Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament takes place between February 3 and 12 next year in the United Arab Emirates.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will enter the competition at the last-four stage after beating Premier League rivals Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal will play the winner of the opening match between hosts Al Jazira and New Zealand side Auckland, with the Blues awaiting the victors of that subsequent second-round clash.

In the other side of the draw, Egyptian club Al Ahly will take on Mexican side Monterrey for the chance to progress to a semi-final meeting with Copa Libertadores winner Palmeiras.

Chelsea’s only previous appearance in the competition came in 2012 when they suffered a 1-0 final defeat to Brazilian club Corinthians.

Since then, the European club has won each edition, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich the current holders.

The upcoming tournament was originally due to be held in Japan this winter before being moved to the UAE due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

How will Club World Cup affect Chelsea’s Premier League schedule?

Chelsea’s involvement in the Club World Cup will mean their Premier League games with Brighton and Arsenal have to be rearranged.

The Blues were due to travel to Brighton on Tuesday, February 8 and then host Arsenal on Saturday, February 12.

However, the Brighton game would have clashed with Chelsea’s semi-final in the Club World Cup and, with both the final and third-place play-off for that competition taking place on February 12, the Blues will be otherwise engaged for the original Arsenal date.

It is yet to be confirmed when those Brighton and Arsenal fixtures will be moved to, but February will be a busy month for Chelsea.

They also have the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on the midweek of either February 15-16 or February 22-23, and Premier League games with Crystal Palace (February 19) and Leicester (February 26).

They could also be in FA Cup fourth round action on the weekend of February 5, before heading to the United Arab Emirates.

CLUB WORLD CUP DRAW

First round

Match 1: Al Jazira v Auckland City FC

Second round

Match 2: Al Ahly v Monterrey

Match 3: Al Hilal v Al Jazira/ Auckland City FC

Semi-final