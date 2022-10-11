Antonio Rudiger’s brave late header earned Real Madrid a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk and took last year’s winners into the Champions League last 16.

Oleksandr Zubkov’s header had given Shakhtar the lead in Warsaw where the Ukrainian side are hosting all their Group F matches.

Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time from Toni Kroos’ cross.

Real sit top of the group on 10 points, four clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.

The German side won 2-0 at Celtic on Tuesday to move above Shakhtar, who slip down to third in the group.

Rudiger’s bravery when scoring saw him leave the pitch covered in blood after colliding heavily with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

The draw ensured Real maintained their unbeaten start to the season prior to Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona at the Bernabeu.