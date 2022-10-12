Bayern Munich dispatched Viktoria Plzen with ease for the second week in a row with a 4-2 Champions League victory in the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The German champions, who won the same fixture 5-0 in Munich last week, have now progressed to the last 16 and need one point from their remaining two games to top the group.

It took Bayern just three minutes to go in front, Sadio Mane lifting home adroitly, and further simple yet accomplished finishes from Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka, who got two, ended the game as a contest in short order.

As Bayern eased off, Plzen improved, scoring two second-half goals to make the scoreline look respectable.

But the difference between the sides was and is chasmic, and no one will want to draw the Bavarians in the last 16, which will be the least of their ambitions; if Julian Nagelsmann can find his best team and system, his team have every chance of winning this competition.