The Multimedia Group has been crowned the Insurance Media House of the Year 2021 at the 2022 Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Awards for its role in deepening insurance penetration in the country.

The leading media group in Ghana was rewarded for its vibrant and strong role in disseminating and educating Ghanaians about the importance of insurance and its impact on national development.

More importantly, the Multimedia Group told compelling stories about how crucial insurance is in managing risk, as it protects consumers against unexpected financial losses.

The stories also encouraged Ghanaians to prioritise insurance as an important financial instrument that takes care of all costs and related ones, should an accident occur.

The CIIG citation read: ‘The Multimedia Group has been awarded as the Insurance Media House in Ghana for its endless efforts in educating the public on the importance of insurance in the country.”

The event, which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, also saw players and some professionals in the insurance industry being rewarded for their outstanding roles played in shaping and transforming the insurance industry.

President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, Ahmed Ben Tawiah, in his welcome address, encouraged all stakeholders in the insurance industry to put in their best to regain the public’s trust in insurance companies.

“We all need to work together to ensure that we get the public trust with respect to the insurance industry,” he said.

From life to non-life insurers, brokers, and private health insurance, all the stakeholders in the insurance industry gathered at the biggest insurance awards in the country.

Below is the list of awards:

Company Awards 2021

Life Insurance Company of the year – Enterprise Life Insurance

Private Health insurance Company of the year – Metropolitan Health Insurance Limited

General Insurance Company of the year – Enterprise Insurance Limited

Insurance Broker of the year, General Business – Olea M&G Insurance Limited

Insurance Broker of the year, Life – KEK Reinsurance Limited

Reinsurance Company of the year 2022 – Waica Reinsurance Plc

Individual Awards 2021

Insurance Reporter of the year – Mark Byron Deladen, UTV

Professional Underwriter of the year – Maa Korkor Nai, Hollard Ghana

Young Insurance Professional of the year – Justice Peprah Agyei, NIC

Insurance Professional of the year – Victor Aggrey-Fynn, miLife Insurance