A monument to keep alive the memory and legacy of late former President John Evans Atta Mills has been built at the Asomdwee Park.

The statue, which captures the face and bust is nothing short of excellence, as it clearly depicts the late statesman.

It was unveiled by President Nana Akufo-Addo and assisted by the founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

This was on Sunday, July 24, 2022, to commemorate a decade of Prof. Mills’ demise.

The late President died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital.