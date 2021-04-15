Members of the King Solomon Universal Temple have donated ¢10,000 to the Kumasi Central Mosque ahead of this year’s Ramadan.

The donation is to aid the Muslim community through the 30-day fasting period.

Leader of King Solomon Universal Temple together with members of the church made the donation among other items to the central mosque.

Evangelist Kwaku Dankwah used the opportunity to condemn television programmes that are against the will of God.

Ashanti Regional Chief Imam advised Muslims and Christians to continue to live in harmony.

Sheik Abdul Mumin Harun says the only way to build better Ghana is through the unity between these two religions.

He gave background narrations to support the fact that Muslims and Christians had lived together peaceful before.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world celebrate and reflect on the purpose of life and grow closer to Allah.

Whether its waking up early, or praying, Muslims create traditions and bonds that will last forever.