The Christian Council of Ghana has raised concerns over what it describes as demonic forces Ghana’s politics must be devoid of.

According to the Council, it is important for political leaders to take stringent steps that will ensure peace in the country, especially with 2020 as an election year.

They said sabotage, tribalism, hate speech and abuse of power are the four activities they want to be addressed in the political sphere.

This was contained in the Council’s Chairman, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante’s speech read during the outdooring of the group’s Eminent Persons.

Read the full speech below:

Christian Council by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd