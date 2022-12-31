Some prophets in Kumasi are calling for the regulation of emerging churches if Ghana wants to win the fight against prophecies which have the potential of causing fear and societal instability.

Their call follows a recent notice by the Police for churches to be guided in the communication of prophecies on 31st December.

Although some of the prophets support the directive, they believe if the Christian Council of Ghana is given authority to bring all churches under a single national umbrella, it could avert Police involvement in controlling the activities of churches.

December 31, as the last day of the year, is traditionally set aside by Christians in Ghana to appreciate God’s goodness during the year.

Aside the thanksgiving, prophecies have gained prominence during such services over the decades.

But the communication of these spiritual revelations has attracted a restriction by the Police to contain prophecies likely to cause fear and panic.

Founder and Leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel, Bishop John Yaw Adu, who is seen as the originator of 31st night prophecies, subscribes to the directive.

With over 50 years of experience in the prophetic work, he says the Christian Council of Ghana lacks absolute control over churches in the country.

“If all pastors were under the Christian Council of Ghana, they would have been controlled. But since its establishment, the association has few members which doesn’t represent all of us. The Constitution is partly to be blamed,” he said.

But would a restriction by the police suffice?

Overseer of the Peace Way Chapel, Prophet William Agbovi, is suggesting extensive Biblical training for emerging prophets and pastors.

“Christian Council should ensure ministers of God or prophets undergo training. So someone can not just wake up one day and say they’re prophets and begin to give prophecies anyhow. Personally, I underwent Bible School training for five years. So how I behave is different from some pastors,” he said.

Bishop John Adu is, however, advising prophets to apply wisdom when prophesying.

“An individual becomes worried when you tell their secret to the world. So the Police is only advising that we should be mindful when communicating such revelations. Pastors have to apply wisdom during such times,” he added.

Only a year after the implementation of the Police directive, some Ghanaians are divided over the outcomes.

“I believe it’s not the duty of the Police to control prophecies. There are a lot of issues they can invest their energies into,” a citizen said.

Another citizen argued that the directive has been beneficial because it has ensured that prophets are measured in their utterances.

“It helped, because the 31st night prophecies brought about unnecessary anxiety. Prophecies come bearing duties. If those you’re prophesying about don’t work towards them, then of what use is it?” another asked.