Joshua Atsupie, first son of former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has won a football u-9 title, barely a week after the demise of his father.

Christian was confirmed dead in the early hours of February 18, 12 days after the devastating earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria.

Marie-Claire Rupio, wife of the former Newcastle star, took to social media to share a photo of Joshua’s achievement with the caption “will make his dad proud”.

Joshua posed with the Pro Motiv8 trophy, after the final win with his side, Gosforth, which partner the Newcastle University, in a city where the 31-year-old had arguably his best moments of club football.

Here are some of the comments on Marie-Claire’s post:

“Go for gold champ. Your dad will certainly be proud of you..” a user with the name acquaahnina commented.

ALSO READ:

Christian Atsu’s wife shares their family photos, check out her caption

akua.nhyira.5439 added, With Christ in the vessel Joshua you smile at the storm. It shall be well boy.

“Congratulations Little Champ. Your dad will be looking down on you and your siblings and mum always. Keep his football passion up. God bless you immensely,” was a post from a user named, ntiriwaa8