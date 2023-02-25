The late Christian Atsu’s one-week celebration will be held at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf on March 4, 2023.

This was confirmed after the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, along with officials of the Ghana Football Association, met with the Twasam family on Friday in Accra.

Confirming the outcome of the meeting, spokesperson for the family, Robert Ani, speaking to Citi Sports, said, “It’s been agreed that on 4th March, the One Week Observation will be held at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf.

“We are yet to decide a date for the funeral itself because we are still in consultation with the relevant stakeholders.”

Christian Atsu, who is a former Chelsea and FC Porto winger, was confirmed dead last week Saturday after his lifeless body was discovered following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey two weeks ago.

His body was returned home to Accra on Sunday, February 19, with the state promising to ensure the former Newcastle player is given a befitting burial.

Mustapha Ussif also said Atsu’s family and relevant stakeholders will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, to finalise the burial rites for the 31-year-old.

“We are going to call on the President on Monday and once the plans that have been discussed are approved, we will make it public,” he said.

Atsu was a member of Black Stars’ squad that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and emerged as the best of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Equatorial Guinea.