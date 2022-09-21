A 37-year-old chop bar operator at Nkurakan, a town in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, is in the grips of the New Juaben District Police Command for allegedly buying two stolen pregnant goats.

She is believed to have bought them from some suspected goat thieves who constantly steal from residents.

The suspect, Mary Yeboah, who operates “Sweet at home” chop bar was arrested by police at Nkurakan but was later handed over to the New Juaben Police Command for further investigation.

While in the grips of some residents, she was made to carry the goats that were already dead and marched through the streets amidst booing and jeering.

The Dademankye (Chief) of the town, Emmanuel Narh, alleged the suspect is a known buyer of stolen goats for her chop bar dishes.

Police say they have launched investigations to arrest her accomplices who have fled.